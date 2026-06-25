Back to overview

RWE Opens New Offshore Wind Control Centre in Germany

Operations & Maintenance
June 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has officially opened a new offshore wind control centre in Jemgum, East Frisia, from which the company will monitor and operate its offshore wind farms in Germany and continental Europe around the clock.

RWE

The new facility, inaugurated on 25 June, will serve as a key operational hub for RWE’s growing offshore wind fleet and house around 50 employees.

According to RWE, the control centre will initially oversee five offshore wind farms and is expected to play an important role in the operation of future projects.

The two-storey building offers approximately 1,120 square metres of space, including offices, meeting rooms and a dedicated control room. Employee facilities include lounge areas, a winter garden and a fitness room. The site also features bicycle parking, around 50 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

RWE said the building was constructed to high sustainability standards, incorporating recycled materials, energy-efficient design measures and water-saving features. A rooftop solar installation will supply part of the facility’s electricity demand.

The control centre will also function as a project office for the operation of RWE’s 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project, currently under construction north of the island of Juist, which is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.6 million households once operational.

Related Article

RWE currently operates 18 offshore wind farms worldwide and says it plans to continue expanding its offshore wind portfolio, with the new Jemgum facility forming part of its long-term operational infrastructure.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News