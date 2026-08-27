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F.lli Righini Delivers Secondary Structure Installation Tools for Offshore Wind Applications

Equipment
August 27, 2026, posted by Admir Cavalic

F.lli Righini S.p.A., a leading engineering and manufacturing company specialized in offshore equipment, has successfully designed, tested and delivered advanced Secondary Structure Installation Tools (SSIT) for Van Oord’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Project. The supplied systems were developed to support the installation of secondary structures on foundation monopiles, contributing to safe, efficient, and reliable offshore operations.

Photo: Giorgio Biserni / F.lli Righini

Supporting Offshore Secondary Steel Installation

The supplied equipment was specifically engineered for the installation of secondary structures, including boat landings and internal platforms mounted on offshore foundation piles. In parallel, F.lli Righini also developed a dedicated installation tool for external platform operations.

The complete systems, including offshore seafastening structures, were designed to enable safe, unmanned, and remotely operated installation activities, even under demanding marine conditions. Particular attention was given to operational reliability, offshore handling efficiency, and installation precision.

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Proven Experience in Offshore Wind Installation Equipment

F.lli Righini has developed extensive experience in offshore installation equipment through years of activity in both the Offshore Wind and Offshore Oil & Gas sectors. Similar experience was gained through the successful delivery of two Secondary Steel Installation Tools designed for monopiles with diameters of 7 and 7.5m in 2023. This equipment was supplied for Offshore Wind Farm projects in Germany, further strengthening F.lli Righini’s track record in complex offshore secondary steel installation operations.

Each project is approached as a fully customized engineering challenge, with solutions specifically developed to meet project requirements and offshore operational constraints.

Photo: Giorgio Biserni / F.lli Righini

Engineering Expertise and Customized Solutions

All equipment is engineered, manufactured, assembled, and tested in-house. Since every installation tool is effectively a prototype tailored to a specific application, achieving flawless performance from the very first offshore operation is a key requirement throughout the entire development process.

One of the main engineering challenges of this project was the need to handle different secondary steel components while complying with strict installation tolerances and maintaining high levels of operational stability, safety, and positioning accuracy offshore.

To address these requirements, F.lli Righini developed bespoke mechanical solutions throughout the design phase, resulting in flexible and robust equipment optimized for installation efficiency and operational reliability. These solutions contributed to streamlining offshore installation activities, reducing operational time, and mitigating project risks.

Integrated Manufacturing and Quality Control

A key factor behind F.lli Righini’s performance is the strong integration between engineering and manufacturing departments, supported by a fully integrated supply chain.

Mechanical machining and main production phases are carried out internally using state-of-the-art equipment, while several activities are managed together with qualified local partners. This approach allows the company to maintain full control over production processes, ensuring consistent quality standards, full traceability, and reliable project execution.

Beyond Delivery: Offshore Support and Commissioning

F.lli Righini’s commitment extends beyond equipment delivery. The company provides technical assistance during commissioning activities and offshore installation phases, supporting clients with qualified personnel whenever required. This ensures that all systems perform according to project expectations under real offshore operating conditions. Through projects such as these, F.lli Righini continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for offshore installation solutions, combining engineering expertise, innovation, and operational reliability to support the ongoing development of the offshore renewable energy sector.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

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