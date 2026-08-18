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Siemens Energy’s First Lightweight Offshore Substation Installed in China

Offshore Platforms
August 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Siemens Energy marked the first deployment of its lightweight integrated offshore substation at an offshore wind project, as the company’s new High-Voltage TranSwitch Unit (HV-TSU) has been installed at the Yuetuo Island Offshore Wind Farm in China.

Siemens Energy via LinkedIn

According to Siemens Energy, the substation integrates key high-voltage components into a more compact design, which significantly reduces topside weight while maintaining the reliability required for offshore operations.

“Lighter and more integrated infrastructure can help optimize project execution, reduce complexity, and support the next generation of offshore wind developments. The successful application of HV-TSU demonstrates a new approach to offshore grid connections that can accelerate renewable energy integration and support the energy transition worldwide”, the company said via social media.

According to ZPMC, which was responsible for the construction of the substation’s topside module, jacket foundation, and foundation pin piles, the topside module of the 300 MW substation measures 45 metres in length, 38 metres in width, and 23 metres in height, with a total weight of approximately 1,700 tonnes.

The Guodian Tangshan Leting Yuetuo Island Offshore Wind Farm (Phase I), located in North China, will have a total installed capacity of 304 MW.

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