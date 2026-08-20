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Poland’s Darłowo Port Completes EUR 40 Million Offshore Wind Infrastructure Upgrade

Ports & Logistics
August 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Poland’s Port of Darłowo has completed two infrastructure projects with a combined value of more than PLN 174 million (EUR 40.3 million), including facilities that will support offshore wind operations in the Baltic Sea.

Photo source: Maritime Office in Szczecin

The upgrades were carried out under Poland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (KPO), which provided approximately PLN 144 million (EUR 33.3 million) in funding, according to the Maritime Office in Szczecin.

One project, carried out by the Maritime Office in Szczecin, focused on improving navigation safety and wave conditions at the port. Valued at approximately PLN 130 million (EUR 30.1 million), including around PLN 109 million (EUR 25.2 million) in KPO funding, it involved the reconstruction of the port’s 356.5-metre western breakwater and construction of a new 100-metre spur.

The works began after the Maritime Office signed a construction contract with DORACO in February 2025 and were completed in July 2026.

The rebuilt breakwater is designed to provide greater resistance to erosion, while the new spur reduces wave activity inside Darłowo’s outer harbour. The project also included new lighting and a navigation beacon.

Construction involved approximately 980 tonnes of reinforcing steel, 8,000 cubic metres of hydraulic concrete, nearly 16,000 square metres of sheet piling and 189,000 tonnes of rock.

The upgraded infrastructure is planned to provide safer access for commercial and tourist vessels, as well as vessels servicing offshore wind farms.

The second upgrade, led by the City of Darłowo, is focused specifically on preparing the port to serve as an offshore wind service base. It is valued at more than PLN 44 million (EUR 10.2 million), including PLN 35 million (EUR 8.1 million) in KPO funding.

The project involved the modernisation of nearly 400 metres of existing Southern, Gdynia, and Szczecin quays and their functional connection to a new 229-metre Transhipment Quay designed to accommodate specialised offshore wind service vessels.

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