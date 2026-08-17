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Tekmar Secures EUR 1 Million Concrete Protection Contract for ‘Major’ European Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
August 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract valued at around EUR 1 million to deliver concrete protection solutions for an offshore wind project.

The company did not disclose the name of the project or its client, but it said that its contract was with an existing customer, which is “a leading submarine cable contractor”, and that the project was “a major” European offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Tekmar will design and manufacture concrete protection and stabilisation solutions to protect the wind farm’s cables, with delivery scheduled this year.

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Tekmar is delivering the cable protection package under Project Aurora, through which the company is offering asset protection and offshore energy services under one integrated platform.

“Securing this contract marks another positive step in the delivery of our growth strategy. It reflects the ongoing success of the changes taking place within Tekmar, under Project Aurora, which has delivered a record level of backlog to date, driving additional throughput and operational efficiencies across the Company’s existing capacity”, said Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Tekmar Group.

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