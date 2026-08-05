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Aarsleff Wins EUR 495 Million Contract for Bornholm Energy Island Onshore Facilities

Energy Islands
August 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Danish construction company Per Aarsleff A/S has been awarded a design-and-build contract by Energinet for the onshore infrastructure of Denmark’s Bornholm Energy Island project, which will connect future offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea to the Danish and German electricity grids.

CF Møller Architects

The contract, valued at DKK 3.7 billion (approximately EUR 495 million), covers the construction of facilities at two sites. The largest facility will be built in southern Bornholm, where electricity from offshore wind farms will be collected before being transmitted to Germany and to Høje Taastrup on Zealand, where the second facility will be located to support the connection of the energy island infrastructure to the Danish grid.

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The Bornholm facility will cover 110 hectares and include 51,000 square metres of buildings, including halls for converters and a 400 kV high-voltage substation. The site will feature four main halls with architecture inspired by Bornholm’s rocky landscape. The Høje Taastrup facility will comprise two halls covering 17,000 square metres on a 23-hectare site, together with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Aarsleff said a significant share of the work will be carried out within the group, with concrete elements to be prefabricated at its facility in Poland and technical installations delivered by Wicotec Kirkebjerg. The project’s carbon footprint was included as a competitive parameter in the tender process, according to the company.

The project is carried out under a design-and-build contract with Artelia A/S as consultant, while CF Møller Architects is responsible for the design of the buildings and landscape, Aarsleff said.

The design phase is scheduled to begin on 1 August 2026, with earthworks and concrete works expected to start at the end of 2027 / beginning of 2028. The land facilities are planned for handover in 2030 and 2031, respectively.

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