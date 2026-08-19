Three Gorges Rudong converter station
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China Three Gorges’ 800 MW Rudong Offshore Wind Farm Surpasses 10 TWh

Wind Farm Update
August 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

China Three Gorges’ (CTG) 800 MW Jiangsu Rudong offshore wind project has generated and delivered more than 10 TWh of electricity since reaching full operation in 2021.

China Three Gorges

The milestone was reached on 11 August, according to information shared by CTG. The project, located in the Yellow Sea off Rudong County in Jiangsu Province, is Asia’s first offshore wind project to use flexible direct-current (DC) transmission to deliver power to shore.

The 800 MW offshore wind farm has operated for more than 1,600 days since reaching full-capacity grid connection, with its availability reaching 99.5 per cent, according to CTG.

The cumulative electricity production is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately four million homes. CTG said the output has also saved around three million tonnes of standard coal and avoided approximately 7.4 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Rudong uses a ±400 kV flexible DC transmission system to transfer electricity from offshore to the onshore grid, which CTG said reduced transmission losses by approximately 1.2 percentage points and saved more than CNY 735 million (around EUR 94 million) in cumulative transmission costs.

The project’s converter station was installed in August 2021 as the first offshore ±400 kV wind power flexible DC transmission project in China, and was said to be the world’s largest offshore converter station, weighing approximately 22,000 tonnes and standing around 15 storeys high.

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CTG’s Rudong offshore wind cluster comprises the 300 MW H8, 400 MW H6 and 400 MW H10 areas, with a total capacity of 1.1 GW.  

The company fully connected the 1.1 GW Rudong to the Chinese grid on 25 December 2021, alongside its 1.7 GW Yangjiang Shapa and 300 MW Jiangsu Dafeng H8-2 offshore wind farms.

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