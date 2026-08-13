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Offshore Wind Project Brings 180 New Jobs to Scottish Highlands

Jobs & Recruitment
August 13, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Up to 180 new jobs are being created in the Scottish Highlands to support delivery of the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea.

Source: SSE

The highly skilled roles will be based at Maraen Port of Nigg near Inverness, which has been selected as the marshalling harbour, where turbine components will be prepared before transport offshore for the Dogger Bank B and C phases.

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The news comes following a visit by Stephen Gethins MSP, Scottish Government Energy Minister, to the deepwater port and designated Green Freeport.

The positions include project managers, port operators, and mechanical and electrical technicians involved in turbine pre-assembly works. Recruitment has been underway in recent months, with the roles expected to support project activity through to the expected completion of Dogger Bank Wind Farm in mid-2028.

An independent economic impact report published last year found the project is expected to generate GBP 6.1 billion for the UK economy over its lifetime while supporting thousands of skilled jobs across the country.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a GBP 9-billion joint venture between SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%). The project is being delivered across three equal-sized 1.2 GW phases. Turbine installation is ongoing at Dogger Bank B following the completion of the phase A turbine campaign earlier this year. Offshore installation works at Dogger Bank C will begin next year.

”Scotland’s ports are exceptionally well placed to support the energy transition and the growth of offshore wind. Maraen Port of Nigg is a key example – boosting regional economic opportunity and supporting supply chain businesses. I am delighted to have the chance to meet some of the workers who are helping to make these projects a reality. These roles highlight the huge opportunities for people and the economy from realising the potential of our offshore wind pipeline,” Energy Minister Stephen Gethins said.

Scottish-headquartered SSE is leading construction of the project which comprises 277 offshore wind turbines installed by turbine supplier GE Vernova across all three Dogger Bank project phases.

The new positions will oversee pre-assembly of GE Vernova’s giant 13 MW and 14 MW Haliade X offshore wind turbine components destined for Dogger Bank. The turbine components will be prepared on-site at the port before they are loaded onto vessels for transport and installation offshore at the Dogger Bank B and C sites.

Once operational in mid-2028, Dogger Bank will be capable of producing six per cent of the UK’s current electricity demand, making a nationally significant impact on the provision of homegrown, affordable, and secure clean energy to UK consumers.

”The creation of up to 180 new jobs at Maraen Port of Nigg demonstrates how Dogger Bank Wind Farm continues to deliver real economic benefits for Scotland and the wider UK. Nigg’s world-class facilities and highly skilled workforce will play an important role in delivering turbine installation activities for Dogger Bank B and C, helping to strengthen the UK offshore wind supply chain and create lasting opportunities for businesses and workers,” Steve Wilson, Offshore Wind Director at SSE Renewables, said.

”As the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Dogger Bank is already supporting jobs, investment and economic growth across Scotland and throughout the UK. Once complete, it will make a nationally significant contribution to the UK’s energy future by delivering secure, affordable and home-grown low-carbon power for millions of homes and businesses, while contributing more than £6 billion to the UK economy and supporting thousands of skilled jobs over its lifetime.”

Maraen Port of Nigg was announced as marshalling harbour for wind turbine components for the B and C phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm in May 2026. Operated by Maraen, the facility is a leading UK integrated, deepwater port for the energy industry and a designated Green Freeport.

Maraen Port of Nigg’s deep-water quays, significant laydown capacity and heavy ground loading capabilities make it ideally positioned to support large-scale offshore wind deployment and complex project logistics. Since 2018, the Scottish port has supported the delivery of four consecutive offshore wind farm campaigns, including those for the construction of SSE’s Seagreen and Beatrice offshore wind farms.

”Building on our previous experience supporting SSE’s Beatrice and Seagreen offshore wind farms, this work reflects the infrastructure, capabilities and experienced teams we have developed at Nigg to support large-scale offshore wind projects safely and efficiently,” Yoshihiro Hayakawa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Maraen, said.

”The sustained investment in the port has created infrastructure that is critical to Scotland’s and the UK’s energy transition. We are committed to continued investment in Maraen Port of Nigg to ensure it remains at the forefront of the energy industry, attracting further projects of this scale and, in turn, supporting the growth of high-value, sustainable employment opportunities for the next generation in the region.”

The jobs being created at Maraen Port of Nigg add to the wider economic benefits Dogger Bank Wind Farm has already delivered across Scotland. In 2021, contracts awarded to Aberdeen-based shipbuilder North Star Group to provide service operation vessels for the project supported the creation of around 170 UK-based jobs, helping grow Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain while creating new employment opportunities in Scotland as well as the wider UK.

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