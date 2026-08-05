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Offshore Wind Sets New UK Generation Record in 2025

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August 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore wind generated a record 17.7 per cent of the UK’s electricity in 2025, producing an all-time high of 52 TWh, according to the latest Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES) published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The record generation increased from 17.1 per cent, or 48.8 TWh, in 2024, with DESNZ attributing the rise to additional wind capacity and higher-than-average wind speeds.

According to a report issued by the Crown Estate earlier this year, the UK currently has 46 fully commissioned offshore wind farms, 2,820 turbines and 42 offshore substations.

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DSNEZ’s report shows offshore wind accounted for 60 per cent of all wind generation and 34 per cent of the UK’s renewable electricity production in 2025, with output roughly three times higher than a decade earlier.

Renewable energy sources supplied 52.1 per cent of the UK’s electricity last year, up from 50.5 per cent in 2024, marking the second consecutive year renewables generated more than half of the country’s electricity.

Electricity generation by renewable energy sources reached a record 153 TWh, compared with 144.5 TWh the previous year, while fossil fuels accounted for 32.3 per cent of electricity generation, almost entirely from natural gas.

Wind remained the UK’s largest source of renewable electricity, generating a record 86.4 TWh and accounting for 29.5 per cent of total electricity production. Onshore wind generated 34.4 TWh, representing 11.7 per cent of electricity generation, while solar reached a record 20.1 TWh, supplying 6.9 per cent of the country’s electricity. Combined, renewable and nuclear generation provided 64.3 per cent of UK electricity in 2025.

“We secured a record-breaking amount of offshore wind in the last round which will bring over £30 billion in private investment to the UK, and it’s essential that we continue to procure good value renewables. The last auction showed onshore wind is half the cost of new gas plants and offshore wind is 40% cheaper”, said RenewableUK’s CEO Tara Singh, commenting on the DESNZ statistics.

“Double the amount of offshore capacity that won contracts in the last round eligible to bid in this one, which will ensure that bids will be priced as low as possible due to the intense level of competition. We’re looking forward to the Government announcing the budget soon, and hope that it will be set at a level which maximises the amount of low-cost power we can deliver, as we continue to strengthen the UK’s energy security year on year”.

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