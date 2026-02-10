Back to overview

CS Wind Gets Go-Ahead for Nordlicht 2 Transition Piece Contract

Foundations
February 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CS Wind Offshore has received the Final Notice to Proceed for the Nordlicht 2 transition pieces (TPs) from Vattenfall, which made the full final investment decision (FID) for its Nordlicht offshore wind projects in January.

Nordlicht 1 transition pieces; Photo source: CS Wind Offshore via LinkedIn

For the 1.6 GW Nordlicht cluster, CS Wind Offshore will deliver 68 TPs for the 980 MW Nordlicht 1 and 44 TPs for Nordlicht 2.

Vattenfall signed contracts with the main suppliers in January last year and made the full FID for Nordlicht 1 in March 2025, and a conditional final investment decision for the second phase.

This January, after receiving an irrevocable permit for the 630 MW Nordlicht 2 from the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), Vattenfall announced that the company had taken the full final investment decision for the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, with construction expected to start this year.

Monopile installation on Nordlicht 1 is scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year, while Nordlicht 2 will follow approximately one year later, with both wind farms expected to be operational in 2028, according to the developer.

CS Wind Offshore will be producing Nordlicht monopile TPs this and next year, with each TP measuring 23.7 metres in height, 7.8 metres in diameter, and weighing 400 tonnes.

The two Nordlicht wind farms, located 85 kilometres north of Borkum Island in the German North Sea, will comprise a total of 112 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines.

Once built, the 980 MW Nordlicht 1 will become Germany’s largest offshore wind farm, and with a total capacity of 1.6 GW, the Nordlicht project will become the world’s second largest offshore wind farm, according to Vattenfall.

