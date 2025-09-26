Back to overview

Ørsted Picks Marshalling Port for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

September 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has chosen the Port of Tyne’s Tyne Clean Energy Park in South Shields as the marshalling base for its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Ørsted Port of Tyne
Source: Ørsted

The Denmark-headquartered Cadeler will use the 100,000-square-metre site to marshal secondary steel components for the offshore wind farm before each unit is loaded onto the Wind Orca ahead of setting off to the Hornsea 3 site.

Severfield, a UK structural steel contractor, and Smulders will fabricate and supply secondary steel structures.

“This partnership is not only about delivering clean energy – it is about securing international investment, driving economic growth and creating the highly skilled jobs that will sustain our communities for generations, anchored by our best-in-class offshore wind base,” said Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Tyne.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is located 160 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast.

Ørsted was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) for Hornsea Three in July 2022, with the developer saying that with an installed capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea 3 was the largest single offshore wind farm in the world.

The project, expected to be operational in 2027, will feature around 200 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, which Cadeler will install.

