Illustrative Projection of a Concrete Floating Foundations Fabrication Line by BW Ideol in Ardersier (Scotland); credit BW Ideol
Back to overview

Swiss Company Buys Minority Stake in BW Ideol

Business & Finance
January 7, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Switzerland-headquartered Holcim has taken a minority equity ownership in the floating offshore wind technology developer BW Ideol.

Illustrative Projection of a Concrete Floating Foundations Fabrication Line by BW Ideol in Ardersier (Scotland); credit BW Ideol
Visualisation of a concrete floating foundation fabrication line by BW Ideol in Ardersier (Scotland); Image: BW Ideol

This investment sends a powerful message to the floating offshore wind industry, confirming the maturity and deliverability of concrete foundation solutions. With Holcim by our side, we’re making significant strides in our large-scale, concrete serial fabrication strategy“, said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol.

We are confident that this is the most effective way to achieve competitive costs and, ultimately, unlock the full potential of floating wind as an affordable, decarbonized renewable energy source.”

Back in 2024, Holcim and BW Ideol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study on supplying low-carbon concrete to the floating offshore wind industry, with a focus on Scotland.

Related Article

On 7 January, the companies said they were forming a strategic partnership for the supply of innovative materials to two fabrication lines for floating foundations, developed by BW Ideol in Southern France and Northeast Scotland.

BW Ideol has equity ownerships in two floating wind projects: one off Scotland’s Northeast coast with a capacity of 960 MW, and one off France’s Southern coast with a capacity of 270 MW.

Dragan Maksimovic, Region Head West Europe, Holcim: “We are delighted to be able to scale up BW Ideol’s best-in-class innovative designs and engineering of floating foundations for offshore wind, a key part of the energy transition. Holcim’s patented lightweight structural low-carbon concrete is ideal for offshore wind projects, and our partnership entails a local-for-local approach, benefiting local economies.”

In 2023, Holcim signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Iberdrola for electricity generated at the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News