Prysmian’s New Cable Layer En Route to Norway for Final Outfitting

Vessels
January 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vard’s shipyard in Romania has sent Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel (CLV), Alessandro Volta, to Norway, where the construction of the new CLV will be completed.

Image: Video screenshot (Vard)

The Norwegian ship designer and shipbuilder commenced construction of the cable-laying vessel in September 2024 at its shipyard in Tulcea, Romania, where the vessel’s hull was erected in September 2025.

The vessel is now on its way to Vard Søviknes for final outfitting and completion, Vard said via social media on 15 January.

With a length of 192.8 metres, Prysmian’s new cable layer is the largest vessel ever launched by Vard, the shipbuilder says.

Built on the VARD 9 18 design, the vessel is purpose-designed for complex offshore power cable installation, according to the company.

Once completed, CLV Alessandro Volta will be equipped with three carousels for a total load capacity of 19,000 tonnes, with the system of tensioners able to sustain a maximum tension of 60 tonnes, and will be able to conduct the power cable lay in up to 1,500 metres of water depth.

According to information about the vessel shared earlier, the CLV is scheduled to enter commercial operation in early 2027.

