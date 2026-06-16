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Trump Administration Withdraws Appeal, Leaving Wind Energy Leasing and Permitting Freeze Vacated

Authorities
June 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Trump Administration has withdrawn its appeal of a federal court ruling that vacated the section of its January 2025 Presidential Wind Memorandum that halted federal leasing and permitting activities for onshore and offshore wind projects, leaving the court’s decision in place and the wind permitting and leasing freeze overturned.

The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit has granted the federal government’s motion to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a December 2025 ruling by the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, which found the challenged section of the Presidential Wind Memorandum unlawful and vacated it in its entirety.

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With the dismissal, the district court’s ruling remains in force, meaning the indefinite nationwide pause on wind energy leasing and permitting activities can no longer be enforced.

President Donald Trump issued the memorandum on 20 January 2025, directing federal agencies to halt approvals necessary for the development of offshore and onshore wind projects pending a review of federal wind leasing and permitting practices. Federal agencies subsequently suspended permitting and approval activities for wind developments.

A coalition of states challenged the directive in May 2025, arguing that it unlawfully interfered with wind energy development and threatened investments in renewable energy infrastructure, supply chains and workforce development. The coalition also contended that the measure would increase energy costs and undermine efforts to diversify electricity supplies.

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In December 2025, the Massachusetts district court sided with the states, ruling that the administration lacked the authority to impose the indefinite freeze and vacating the relevant portion of the memorandum.

The federal government filed an appeal to that decision at the beginning of this year.

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“California and our sister states went to court to stop this unlawful overreach, and in the end, the Trump Administration waved the white flag”, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Today’s victory is a major win for American families, clearing the way for investments that will create jobs, expand access to affordable energy, and help reduce the burden of rising utility costs on households across this country. California and its sister states will continue to hold the President and his Administration accountable when they break the law.”

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