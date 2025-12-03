Back to overview

Eolos Floating LiDAR Solutions and Partners Secure R&D Project Funding

Research & Development
December 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Eolos Floating Lidar Solutions, together with the University of Stuttgart, Whiffle, TNO, Pondera, REdouble, and RWE Offshore Wind, has been selected for funding for a research and development (R&D) project that aims to advance 3D wind flow and wake measurements in offshore wind farms.

Image source: Eolos Floating LiDAR Solutions

Called SSwiFT Wind and awarded funding under the CETPartnership Joint Call 2024, the project will develop a modular floating LiDAR system that integrates both scanning and vertical LiDAR technologies, combined with advanced numerical modelling.

SSwiFT Wind will deliver a validated, modular floating LiDAR system capable of capturing complex wind flows, turbulence, and wake effects, which is critical for optimising offshore wind farm performance. The high-resolution data will be complemented by advanced simulations and numerical models to fully characterise the 3D complexity of offshore wind environments, according to Eolos Floating LiDAR Solutions.

“This award is a clear recognition of EOLOS and the consortium’s strong commitment to R&D, innovation, and sustainability. With this advanced technology, SSwiFT Wind is set to establish new standards in offshore wind measurement, supporting Europe’s clean energy transition”, said Eolos Strategy and Innovation Director, Dr Jordi Puigcorbé.

CETPartnership is co-funded by the European Commission and national funding organisations in CETPartnership. The project led by Eolos will be co-funded by CDTI in Spain (and supported by the Ministry of Science and Innovation), PtJ (BMWE) in Germany, and RVO in the Netherlands.

