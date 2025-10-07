EOLOS ELWIND
EOLOS to Deploy Floating LiDAR at ELWIND Sites

Business & Finance
October 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Spain’s EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions has been awarded a contract to carry out in-situ measurement campaigns for ELWIND, the Estonian-Latvian offshore wind project.

The measurement campaign for each site is divided into three phases: preparatory, execution, and data validation and reporting.

The campaign aims to provide data on the metocean (meteorological and oceanographic) conditions for the respective offshore wind farm sites of the ELWIND project.

The data collected is planned to be used as the primary input for the wind resource assessment. Data can also be used for further analysis to improve the preliminary design of the wind farms, the installation and maintenance of wind turbines, inter-array cables, substations, and their foundations.

“The availability of accurate and validated metocean data is expected to have a significant impact on the reduction of risks associated with the development and construction of the offshore wind parks, thereby reducing the costs, and adding value for the project,” according to ELWIND.

The ELWIND project aims to develop offshore wind sites in Latvian and Estonian territories and establish the fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries.

Recently, the Belgian company G-TEC commenced seabed investigation work in the areas of Estonia and Latvia.

