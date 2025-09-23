Back to overview

Iberdrola Launches Site Assessment Campaign at 3 GW Offshore Wind Project in Australia

September 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Iberdrola has launched floating LiDAR and metocean measuring equipment at its Aurora Green offshore wind project site, located within the Gippsland offshore wind area in Australia.

Aurora Iberdrola Australia
Source: Iberdrola Australia via LinkedIn

The equipment will collect data on wind, waves, currents, and other atmospheric and oceanographic parameters for 12-24 months.

The measurement campaign will inform project development and design, allowing Iberdrola to better characterise the wind resource of the feasibility licence area.

In July, Australia’s Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) approved the feasibility management plan for the offshore wind project, allowing the developer to commence metocean studies.

The site covers 700 square kilometres and is located about 25 kilometres offshore between Seaspray and Woodside Beach.

The up to 3 GW project is being developed in Gippsland, Australia’s first declared offshore wind zone.

The Victorian government recently postponed its first offshore wind auction, which was originally planned to be launched this month. However, Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said that the government will provide an update on the option timeline by the end of this year.

