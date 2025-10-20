EolMed turbine
First Vestas Turbine Assembled for French EolMed Floating Wind Project

Project Updates
October 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first turbine for the 30 MW EolMed offshore wind project has been integrated onto its floating foundation at the Port-La Nouvelle in France.

The next step will be the installation of the wind turbine and the foundation at sea off Port-La Nouvelle and Gruissan.

The integration of the other two turbines on their respective floating foundations will occur in the coming weeks.

The 30 MW EolMed project, developed by Qair, TotalEnergies, and BW Ideol, comprises three Vestas V164-10.0 MW wind turbines.

The turbines are installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations and will be installed in water depths of around 60 metres.

Offshore work has already commenced at the site, with the installation of anchors and anchor lines for the floats.

