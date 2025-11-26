Back to overview

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in 250 MW French Floating Wind Project

November 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

BW Ideol Projects Company (BWIPC), owned by BW Ideol (75 per cent) and ADEME Investissement (25 per cent), has taken a minority equity stake in Eoliennes Méditerranée Grand Large, the developer behind the upcoming Méditerranée Grand Large floating offshore wind farm in France.

Under the deal with the joint venture between EDF Power Solutions and Maple Power, BW Ideol Projects Company acquired a 15 per cent share in the project company.

The Méditerranée Grand Large wind farm was awarded in the sixth French offshore wind tender in December 2024 and aims to deliver around 250 MW, enough electricity to power roughly 450,000 people annually, from a site located 25 kilometres off the Mediterranean coast.

In a statement, BW Ideol’s President said the investment strengthened the company’s presence in the Mediterranean market, which holds great floating wind potential. BW Ideol is already a shareholder in the EolMed floating wind project (30 MW) in the Mediterranean and the Buchan project (960 MW) in Scotland, as well as the owner and operator of the Floatgen demonstrator, which has been in service since 2018 off the coast of Le Croisic, France.

In a press release on 26 November, EDF Power Solutions said the Méditerranée Grand Large project will benefit from BW Ideol’s technological expertise in developing the first commercial-scale floating wind project in the Mediterranean Sea, and noted the project consortium will select the floater technology for the 250 MW floating wind farm ahead of project construction.

“We are pleased to welcome BW Ideol Projects Company as a new shareholder. This equity investment highlights the strength of the project and the growing maturity of the floating offshore wind sector in France, as demonstrated by the recent commissioning of the first floating offshore wind project in France Provence Grand Large”, said Aymeric Ducrocq, Director of Marine Renewable Energie France at EDF Power Solutions.

“BWIPC’s entry into Méditerranée Grand Large also strengthens the capabilities of the EDF power solutions and Maple Power teams to continue developing the project.”

