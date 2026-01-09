Back to overview

Maersk WTIV Completes Sea Trials, Delivery Scheduled for February

January 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Maersk wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), being built by Seatrium, has recently completed sea trials and is due for delivery at the end of February, according to the vessel owner.

Maersk Wind Turbine Installation Vessel; Photo source: Seatrium

The new WTIV, which is planned to be deployed on Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind project in the US, was launched to sea at Seatrium’s flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore in May last year.

The vessel was recently at the centre of a dispute between the vessel’s shipbuilder and its owner as Maersk terminated the USD 475 million (approximately EUR 409 million) shipbuilding contract with Seatrium in October 2025, after which both companies launched arbitration proceedings.

The companies settled their dispute in December, with Maersk agreeing to accept the delivery of the WTIV this year.

The new vessel, which underwent sea trials in the South China Sea, is part of Maersk Offshore Wind’s feeder solution, whereby the WTIV remains at a project site to carry out installations, while feeder vessels ferry the wind turbine components out to the site.

Both the Maersk WTIV and the feeder vessels are equipped with new locking and stabilising technology, enabling safe operations in harsh environments, reducing the number of days required to install the wind park. The Jones Act-approved concept is projected to reduce the number of days required to install an offshore wind farm by 30 per cent, according to Maersk Offshore Wind.

The vessel, which has an overall length of 145 metres, will sail under the Danish flag, according to information about the WTIV shared earlier.

