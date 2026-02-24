Back to overview

Turbine Installation to Start at Sunrise Wind Project Site in US

February 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The installation of the first wind turbine at Ørsted’s Sunrise Wind project site in the US is expected to start soon, as Cadeler’s vessel Wind Scylla, which was installing Revolution Wind turbines and is now in port, is planned to deploy to Sunrise Wind next.

According to a Notice to Mariners issued by Ørsted for its US Northeast Program on 23 February, the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) and its supporting vessels are in port and will be stationed at AS20, one of the wind turbine locations at Sunrise Wind, when they return to the field. Updates issued before this showed Wind Scylla at wind turbine locations at Revolution Wind.

The vessel’s current location, according to its AIS data, available online, is shown to be the Port of New London.

Sunrise Wind was the last of the five US offshore wind projects on which construction was paused to get a court clearance to resume the work, on 2 February, and was reported by the developer to have been at nearly 45 per cent of completion at the time the stop-work order was received on 22 December 2025. By that time, 44 of 84 monopile foundations, the offshore converter station, and nearshore export cables were installed.

On Revolution Wind, which was granted a preliminary injunction on 12 January, seven turbines were left to be installed at the time the project was halted. All foundations, offshore substations and export cables were installed by 22 December 2025, and the 704 MW offshore wind farm was expected to begin generating power in January.

The 924 MW Sunrise Wind is expected to begin generating power by the end of this year.

Located approximately 30 miles (approximately 48 kilometres) east of Montauk, New York, the offshore wind farm will comprise 84 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines and will connect to the state’s electricity grid at the Holbrook substation in Brookhaven, Suffolk County.

Sunrise Wind is the first offshore wind project in the US to use a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system, which is being delivered by Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions under a contract with the developer signed in 2021.

