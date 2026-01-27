A photo of the Rampion offshore wind farm off Brighton, UK, in sunrise
Petrovietnam, Vietnam Electricity Assigned Sea Areas for Offshore Wind Site Investigations

Authorities
January 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Government of Vietnam has assigned sea areas for offshore wind surveys to two state-owned companies, Petrovietnam and Vietnam Electricity (EVN), which are allowed to conduct site investigations for their projects for up to three years without needing to pay concession fees.

EVN has been granted 240 square kilometres of sea area offshore the Long Chau archipelago and Bach Long Vi Island to conduct measurements for the Bac Bo 1.3 and Bac Bo offshore wind projects.

Petrovietnam has been assigned 398 square kilometres of sea area off the coast of Lam Dong Province for measurement, investigation, and site surveys in support of the South Central Offshore Wind Project 1, the company revealed on 27 January.

“Leveraging decades of experience in offshore oil and gas operations, along with strong marine infrastructure and highly skilled human resources, Petrovietnam is steadily expanding into renewable energy. The Group is actively engaging with advanced technologies, international partners, and domestic supply chains to build capabilities in offshore wind”, Petrovietnam said via social media.

Last year, Petrovietnam and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to collaborate on the development of a first offshore wind project in Vietnam’s south-central region.

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), CIP’s project development partner, said in August 2025 that the offshore wind project was in the early development phase and was subject to relevant regulatory approvals, which are expected to be streamlined to some extent under the state-owned enterprise First Project approach.

Earlier this month, PTSC Geos and Subsea Services (PTSC G&S), a branch of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation, signed a new agreement with the offshore survey provider Fugro to prolong their partnership in Vietnam by two years. The two companies said their extended cooperation reflected both parties’ commitment to contributing to the country’s developing offshore wind industry and ambitious offshore wind targets.

Under the 8th Power Development Plan (PDP8) from 2023, Vietnam plans to have approximately 6 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, and between 70 GW and 91.5 GW by 2050.

