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Envision Sends Off First Batch of 8 MW Turbines for Vietnam’s New Nearshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Envision Energy has sent the first four sets of its EN-226/8.X MW offshore wind turbines for the 128 MW Vinh Long nearshore wind project in Vietnam, developed by REE Group.

Envision Energy

According to the wind turbine supplier, this marks the start of equipment delivery for the project, which will comprise 16 turbines and, once operational, is expected to become the nearshore wind project with the largest single-turbine capacity in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

“Following the first turbine’s rollout from Envision’s Sheyang base in Jiangsu, China, this shipment marks another key step in bringing China’s large-megawatt offshore wind technology to Southeast Asia”, Envision Energy said via social media. “More deliveries will follow in the coming months.”

Envision Energy’s wind turbine supply contract with REE for the 128 MW nearshore wind project was announced in January this year, when the supplier said the order was for the 48 MW V1-3 Phase II and 80 MW V1-5&6 Phase II nearshore wind farms in Vinh Long Province.

This spring, REE announced a billion-US-dollar push into offshore wind as part of its renewable energy expansion strategy, which entails REE scaling up its power portfolio to around 3,000 MW by 2030 from about 1,200 MW today, with offshore wind, nearshore wind, and floating solar identified as key growth areas

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In 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment granted marine survey rights to REE for a large-scale offshore wind project, allowing geological and measurement studies as part of early project development.

In May this year, survey specialist Akrocean said REE Corporation would soon begin a wind measurement and metocean campaign at the site where it plans to build its 500 MW Nam Bo 3 offshore wind project.

The campaign, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, will support the project’s development towards a targeted commercial operation by the end of 2029, according to Akrocean.

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