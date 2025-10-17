Offshore wind areas Nova Scotia Canada
Back to overview

Canada Opens Pre-Qualification for First Offshore Wind Auction

Authorities
October 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER) has issued a Call for Information and opened a pre-qualification window for the first offshore wind auction to be launched in the country.

Announced on 16 October, the invitations to the industry follow the CNSOER receiving a joint strategic direction from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia this September to formally initiate the process for the offshore wind auction within the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area.

Related Article

In July, the government and the Province of Nova Scotia designated the first four Wind Energy Areas (WEAs), three of which are situated south of Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland, while the fourth is located to the east of Cape Breton Island.

Related Article

Both the Call for Information and the pre-qualification period are open for 90 days, until 13 January 2026.

As part of the offshore wind Call for Information, the CNSOER invited feedback from Indigenous groups and rights holders, the fishing sector, industry, government, the public, and other stakeholders on the Wind Energy Areas being considered and the location(s) of potential parcel(s) within the WEAs, the possible evaluation criteria to be used as part of the Call for Bids process, and the possible draft terms and conditions for a submerged land licence.

Through the offshore wind pre-qualification process, CNSOER will review and identify eligible companies that can participate in the offshore wind Call for Bids. Only companies that are pre-qualified by the CNSOER will be eligible to bid.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles