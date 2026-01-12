The Horns Rev 1 offshore wind farm
Vattenfall Kicks Off EUR 3 Million Blade Repair Tender for Three Offshore Wind Farms

Operations & Maintenance
January 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall has started a tendering process that will award a EUR 3 million contract for blade repair services on three offshore wind farms that the company operates in Denmark and Germany.

According to an early information notice issued on 8 January, interested parties can submit a request to participate until 2 February, with all contract details to be provided in the ITT & PQQ phases.

Under the contract to be awarded, the selected bidder will provide blade repair services and supply of necessary materials for the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in Germany and Horns Rev 1 in Denmark.

With an installed capacity of 160 MW, Horns Rev 1, built between 2002 and 2003, is the world’s first large-scale offshore wind farm and is also the first wind farm to be installed in the North Sea. Located some 14 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Horns Rev 1 comprises 80 Vestas V80-2MW turbines.

The offshore wind farm was built by Elsam (later DONG, now Ørsted). Vattenfall acquired a 60 per cent stake in Horns Rev 1 in 2005 and today owns the wind farm together with Ørsted (40 per cent), with Vattenfall being the operator.

Located west of the island of Sylt, DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms each have a generation capacity of 288 MW.

DanTysk comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW turbines that have been in operation since 2014. Sandbank offshore wind farm, which has been in operation since 2016, has 72 Siemens Gamesa 4 MW turbines.

