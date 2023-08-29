World’s First Large-Scale Offshore Wind Farm Turns 20

August 29, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

The 160 MW Horns Rev 1, the world’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, has marked a 20-year anniversary of all of the 80 turbines being installed at the site offshore Denmark.

Horns Rev 1, built off the western coast of Jutland between 2002 and 2003, was also the first wind farm to be installed in the North Sea, the first project to use monopile foundations, and the first to feature an offshore substation.

Built by Elsam (later DONG, now Ørsted), the wind farm comprises 80 Vestas V80-2.0MW turbines.

Source: Vattenfall

Vattenfall acquired 60 per cent of the wind farm in 2005. Ørsted owns the remaining 40 per cent stake.

According to Vattenfall, Horns Rev 1 generates enough electricity to power around 150,000 private households in Denmark.

