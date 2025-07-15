Horns Rev 3 Gets DNV GL Project Certificate
Back to overview

KN Helicopters Wins EUR 30 Million Air Transport Tender for Vattenfall’s Danish, German Offshore Wind Farms

Contracts & Tenders
July 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall has selected Danish helicopter operator KN Helicopters for air transport to and from four of its offshore wind farms, two in Denmark and two in Germany.

The contracts, which already started this summer, are estimated to be worth EUR 30 million (excluding VAT) in total.

In Germany, KN Helicopters will provide offshore transport to and from the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms under a contract with an estimated value of EUR 14.5 million. The agreement has been signed until 31 May 2027, with an option for a one-year renewal three times.

Located west of the island of Sylt, DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms each have a generation capacity of 288 MW.

DanTysk comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW turbines that have been in operation since 2014. Sandbank offshore wind farm, which has been in operation since 2016, has 72 Siemens Gamesa 4 MW turbines.

KN Helicopters’ contract in Denmark, estimated at EUR 15.5 million, entails air transport for Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 1 and Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farms and will run until 30 September 2030, also with an option to renew it three times by one year.

The 160 MW Horns Rev 1, built between 2002 and 2003, comprises 80 Vestas V80-2MW turbines and is the world’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, and also the first wind farm to be installed in the North Sea. The 412 MW Horns Rev 3, which comprises 49 MHI Vestas 8.3 MW turbines, was inaugurated in August 2019.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles