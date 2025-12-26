Back to overview

UK-Slovenian Partnership Targets Seabed Data

Collaboration
December 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Ocean Geophysics and Slovenia-based HighTide have entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement to combine their seabed and data solutions for offshore wind, cable and pipeline installation, and oil & gas.

As part of the partnership, the renewable energy industry suppliers will combine Ocean Geophysics’ large-scale geophysical processing and interpretation with HighTide’s specialist expertise interpretation and reporting focusing on high-resolution seabed and visual inspection data.

“High Tide and Ocean Geophysics complement each other. High Tide provides services that we don’t – and vice versa. By teaming up, we can provide developers of offshore wind farms with a full suite of seabed data processing and interpretation. Moreover, we can jointly take on even bigger projects together as a one-stop shop for marine data processing,” said Alison Wells, CEO of Ocean Geophysics.

The services span across data processing for acquired multibeam (MBES), backscatter, GIS and charting data, seabed mobility assessments, boulder field mapping and foundation risk evaluation, along with specialized support for cable and pipelay contractors in pre and post-lay survey processing, as-laid, as-built trenching documentation, high-clarity ROV inspection processing for cable touch down and asset integrity, photogrammetric-based precise 3D reconstruction for monopile inspections, mattress and burial assessments.

In addition, Ocean Geophysics said it provides its expertise in AI-driven geophysical data processing and interpretation of multi-channel seismic, UHR, UHRS, UXO, sub-bottom profiler, side scan sonar, synthetic aperture sonar and eBOSS data.

“By combining UK-headquartered Ocean Geophysics’ global processing scale based in Thailand with HighTide’s specialist seabed interpretation and high-resolution modelling expertise team in Slovenia, we are building a pool of almost 95 experts for round-the-clock customer service. By working alongside Ocean Geophysics’ large-scale processing and interpretation teams, we can deliver consistent, technically aligned data products from early site assessment throughout installation, periodic inspection and decommissioning support, ” said Boštjan Krapež, CEO of HighTide.

