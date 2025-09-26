UXO NjordIC Zeevonk
NjordIC to Tackle UXO Risks at Vattenfall and CIP’s Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

September 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

NjordIC has been awarded a contract to provide unexploded ordnance (UXO) consultancy services for the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

NjordIC will provide a full range of UXO consultancy services, including the interpretation of geophysical data, supervision and support during UXO identification and clearance activities, onshore advisory services, and the provision of As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) certification to enable safe construction.

Located approximately 62 kilometres off the Dutch west coast within the IJmuiden Ver Beta zone, Zeevonk is a project combining an offshore wind farm, a 50 MW floating offshore solar park, and a 1 GW electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at the Port of Rotterdam.

Zeevonk, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Vattenfall, was awarded the IJmuiden Ver Beta area in last year’s tender.

In August 2025, the developers announced that the project would be built in two phases, with the first 1 GW scheduled for completion in 2029 and the second in 2032.

250 MW of energy capacity from the Zeevonk offshore wind farm will be delivered to Google for 15 years.

