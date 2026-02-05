Back to overview

MacGregor Subsea Crane for South Korean Floating Wind Construction Vessel

February 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

MacGregor will supply a 400-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new floating wind construction vessel (FWCV) that Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry is building in China for the South Korean company HANA Shipping.

MacGregor is scheduled to deliver the crane at the end of 2027, with the vessel’s delivery following in Q2 2028.

The company announced the crane order shortly after Kongsberg revealed that it would supply “a complete deck machinery package designed for demanding offshore operations” for a 127-metre FWCV being built for HANA Shipping.

The first floating wind project for the FWCV is expected to be off Ulsan, where it will handle mooring, cable laying and complex installation tasks 70 kilometres off the Korean coast.

According to MacGregor, the new vessel is a significant development for the industry and requires one of the largest subsea AHC cranes ordered in recent years.

“The level of integration required for this crane design, particularly due to the under-deck location of its main hoist, necessitates very close cooperation with the shipyard. The proximity of MacGregor’s production facilities to the shipyard, along with readily available local resources, will ensure a smooth and efficient project execution”, MacGregor said in a press release on 5 February.

