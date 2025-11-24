Back to overview

RWE, Masdar’s Dogger Bank South Eastern Array Geotechnical Surveys Done

November 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Fugro has completed the geotechnical site investigations for the eastern array of the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms in the UK.

Dogger Bank South Fugro eastern array
Source: RWE via LinkedIn

Geo-data specialist Fugro deployed five vessels to collect core samples and CPT data from up to 50 metres beneath the seafloor.

By analysing these samples, the engineers gain insights that are key to designing foundations precisely tailored to the conditions at each turbine and platform location.

According to RWE, one of the developers of the project, the company had now moved to laboratory testing and the reporting phase to process the data ahead of making design decisions.

Earlier this year, Fugro signed a new contract with DBS developers RWE and Masdar for a detailed geotechnical survey of the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South.

With an estimated combined installed capacity of 3 GW, the Dogger Bank South wind farms are planned to be built over 100 kilometres off the northeastern coast of England.

In July, the UK’s Planning Inspectorate completed its six-month Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) examination period for DBS offshore wind farms.

