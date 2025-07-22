Back to overview

Fugro Completes First Phase of Detailed Geotechnical Surveys at Dogger Bank South East

Project Updates
July 22, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro has completed the first phase of geotechnical site investigations at the Dogger Bank South (DBS) East offshore wind farm site, located over 100 kilometres off the northeastern coast of England.

The first round of geotechnical surveys started in May and was carried out by the vessel Fugro Revelation, which departed the site on 13 July. The next phase is starting soon and will be performed using the vessels RS Alegranza and Fugro Scout, which are expected to commence operation in late July and continue working at the DBS East site until the end of September/early October.

The Dutch geo-data specialist already worked at the two Dogger Bank South sites, where the company performed preliminary geophysical and geotechnical investigations, a shallow geotechnical survey on the export cable route, and a detailed geotechnical investigation of DBS West.

Earlier this year, Fugro signed a new contract with DBS developers RWE and Masdar for a detailed geotechnical survey of the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South.

DBS East and DBS West are planned to have an estimated combined capacity of 3 GW.

The UK’s Planning Inspectorate recently concluded its six-month Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) examination period for Dogger Bank South and plans to prepare and submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero within the next three months, with a consent decision expected within the next six months.

If approved, and following a financial investment decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/2027.

