Italian Company to Build Substation Jacket for RWE’s German Offshore Wind Project

September 11, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Italy-headquartered Rosetti Marino has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the construction of a substation jacket for the first phase of RWE’s Nordseecluster development in the German North Sea.

Image courtesy of RWE and Chantiers de l'Atlantique

The scope of work includes construction, engineering, material procurement, and load-out of the offshore substation jacket which will weigh approximately 2,000 tonnes.

According to Rosetti Marino, the activities will begin shortly and are expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases, Nordseecluster A and Nordseecluster B, each comprising two offshore wind farms.

In June, RWE picked Atlantique Offshore Energy, the marine energy business unit of French company Chantiers de l’Atlantique, as the preferred supplier of two offshore substations for the first phase of its Nordseecluster development.

The two Nordseecluster A wind farms (N-3.8 and N-3.7) are located 35 kilometres north of Juist Island and 55 kilometres off the German Coast.

The wind farms will have a combined capacity of 660 MW and the project is currently in the permit application phase.

The second phase, Nordseecluster B, will add 900 MW of capacity installed across two more wind farms at sites N-3.5 and N-3.6, which RWE just secured in the latest tender round held in Germany.

All four Nordseecluster offshore wind farms will feature Vestas 15 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations to be manufactured by Dajin Offshore.

Nordseecluster A is expected to enter commercial operation in early 2027 while Nordseecluster B is scheduled for commissioning in 2028/2029.

