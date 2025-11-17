Back to overview

Korea Floating Wind Clears Marine Traffic Safety Review for Offshore Wind Project

November 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Korea Floating Wind (KF Wind), a joint venture between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power, has completed the Marine Traffic Safety Examination (MTSE) for its offshore wind project in South Korea.

MTSE is a vital regulatory step for permitting an offshore wind farm, in which the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries evaluates how offshore wind development may affect existing vessel navigation and maritime safety.

With this regulatory step now completed, KF Wind will proceed to the following phase of permitting, including the Military Operational Impact Assessment, a review to determine whether the project may affect military operations.

“We are pleased to have taken another step toward permitting and construction of the Ulsan offshore floating wind project by successfully completing the Marine Traffic Safety Examination,” said Austin Park, Project Director at KF Wind. 

“KF Wind will continue to leverage its technical expertise while strengthening collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders, and will work to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem that grows in harmony with the local community.”

In October 2024, the developer secured a Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

KF Wind is currently developing a 1,125 MW floating offshore wind farm approximately 80 kilometers off the coast of Ulsan, working in close collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.

