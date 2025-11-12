Back to overview

Milestone for MunmuBaram as Hexicon’s Floating Wind Project Gains Safety Clearance

November 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

MunmuBaram, owned by Hexicon, has completed the Marine Traffic Safety Examination (MTSE), marking a milestone in advancing the floating offshore wind project toward full permitting and construction.

The developer said that this examination is a vital regulatory step that evaluates how offshore wind development may affect existing vessel routes and overall maritime safety.

Throughout the process, the project team worked with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, relevant authorities, and local maritime stakeholders to gather insights, align expectations, and set out practical measures to minimise the potential impacts on navigation.

With MTSE now completed, MunmuBaram is proceeding to the next phase of permitting, including the Radio Wave Impact Assessment (RWIA).

In February 2024, Hexicon became the sole owner after buying Shell’s stake in the 750 MW floating offshore wind farm. The project is set to be built in waters 120-150 metres deep, covering an area of 160 square kilometres off South Korea.

Last year, MunmuBaram received the final approval of the environmental impact assessment and signed the transmission service agreement (TSA) with KEPCO.

In September 2025, MunmuBaram signed a letter of intent with the Ulsan Metropolitan City to strengthen cooperation in developing the floating offshore wind industry and support regional economic growth.

