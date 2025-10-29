Purus U Ming
U-Ming, Purus Form New Joint Venture to Expand Offshore Wind Ops in Asia-Pacific

Business & Finance
October 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

U-Ming Marine Offshore, a subsidiary of the Far Eastern Group (FEG), and Purus have formed a joint venture, named UPO, aimed at expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan and the region.

Purus U Ming
Source: U-Ming Marine Offshore

“UPO is more than just a partnership; it’s a commitment to shaping the future of clean energy in the Asia-Pacific region. By combining FEG’s extensive resources, U-Ming’s maritime expertise, and Purus’ offshore leadership and know-how, we are building a bridge between Taiwan and the world,” said Jeff Hsu, Chairman of UPO.

UPO is commissioning two VARD 419 commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), each 88 metres long and designed for Taiwan’s operating conditions.

The vessels will feature Seasonics’ all-electric Walk-to-Work 3D gangways, DP2 dynamic positioning, and hybrid propulsion systems.

In addition, the CSOVs will have ‘ClimateMax’ air conditioning and be able to accommodate up to 120 personnel, including up to 93 technicians for long-duration missions.

“Together, we are not only launching vessels; we are initiating an effort to promote green energy adoption and demonstrate that U-Ming, Purus, and FEG are dedicated to leading the transformation and modernization of Taiwan’s energy sector and beyond,” said Hsu.

In terms of other news coming from Purus, the company signed a multi-year service contract with Vestas in October 2024 to utilise Purus’ CSOV newbuild.

