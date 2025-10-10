Back to overview

Norwegian Company Expands Business Outside Europe as Tokyo Gas Starts Using Its Digital Platform for Offshore Wind Farm Development

Technology
October 10, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Tokyo Gas has begun utilising a digital platform for offshore wind project development provided by Vind AI. The Norwegian technology company says that with its platform, developers can complete business cases for offshore wind projects more than five times faster.

Vind AI’s platform supports developers in evaluating and designing wind power projects, and integrates data, advanced algorithms, analytical capabilities, and collaboration tools to accelerate wind farm development significantly, according to the company.

While Vind AI has already provided its platform to offshore wind developers in Europe, including TotalEnergies, EnBW and Statkraft, this is the first contract for the company in Japan.

Tokyo Gas has several offshore wind projects in its book so far, including floating wind farms, and is also a member of the Floating Offshore Wind Research Association (FLOWRA), established in Japan last year.

Last year, the Japanese company acquired a 21.2 per cent stake in WindFloat Atlantic, the 25.2 MW floating wind farm that has been up and running since 2020 in Portugal, and is operated by Windplus, a majority-owned subsidiary of Ocean Winds.

Related Article

In December 2024, Tokyo Gas and its consortium partners BP, Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, and Marutaka Corporation were granted rights to develop a 450 MW offshore wind project in Japan’s territorial waters.

The proposed location for the fixed-bottom wind farm is 2-5 kilometres off the coast of Yuza Town, in the Yamagata Prefecture.

Related Article

The company’s engineering subsidiary, Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions (TGES), last year signed a collaboration agreement with James Fisher and Sons, under which the two partners will jointly provide construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) services in Japan’s offshore wind market.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles