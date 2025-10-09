Back to overview

Van Oord Taps Norwegian Company for Offshore Wind Engineering Consultancy Services

October 9, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Global Maritime (GM) has signed a framework agreement with Van Oord, under which the marine and engineering consultancy company will provide a range of services to support Van Oord’s work in the offshore wind sector.

The framework covers consultancy and technical support for operations and maintenance (O&M) campaigns, as well as wind turbine and foundation installation campaigns.

The services that Global Maritime will provide will have a particular emphasis on Leg Penetration Analysis, Zonation Assessments, Geohazard Risk Assessments, and Site-Specific Assessments. The scopes of work will be delivered through close collaboration between Global Maritime’s structural engineering team and GM Geo’s geotechnical specialists, the company says.

As part of the new agreement, Van Oord has also begun utilising additional engineering services, such as Global Maritime’s Opsim software, further broadening the scope of cooperation.

For Global Maritime, this is not the first contract with Van Oord, as the engineering consultancy has delivered multiple projects over the past decade with MPI Offshore UK, today a Van Oord subsidiary.

The company, which has offices in Norway and the UK, also says the framework agreement extends its involvement beyond the UK, opening the door to increased project collaboration with Van Oord Netherlands.

“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Van Oord through this framework agreement”, said Kirti Bairathi, UK Structural Engineering Lead at Global Maritime. “Our shared history of successful projects and mutual trust has led to this exciting next chapter, and we look forward to bringing our engineering and geotechnical expertise to support Van Oord’s offshore wind and marine operations worldwide.”

