Global Maritime to Provide Marine Services for Iberdrola’s Saint-Brieuc

July 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Iberdrola has selected Norway-headquartered Global Maritime (GM) to provide marine services in support of operations and maintenance (O&M) on the 496 MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

As part of this agreement, Global Maritime will deliver a range of marine services, including vessel inspections and audit services, general marine support, and Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ).

The framework also covers marine consultancy, marine warranty surveying, engineering, and technical support.

The framework agreement will be managed through GM’s London office, with support from its multidisciplinary teams across Europe, including Spain, Germany, and Norway.

Global Maritime said it will draw on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established with Boslan in April 2024 to support the effective delivery of this agreement.

Developed by Ailes Marines and owned by Iberdrola, the 496 MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is located approximately 16 kilometres off the northwest coast of France in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc in the English Channel.

Inaugurated in September 2024, the project features 62 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines.

With a total investment of EUR 2.4 billion, the wind farm aims to generate 1,820 GWh of renewable energy annually, which will supply electricity to 835,000 people, equivalent to nine per cent of the total electricity consumption in Brittany, according to GM.

