Partnership Launched to Advance Deep-Water Monopile Tech Off UK Coast

September 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Entrion Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Maritime to advance its Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile foundation technology through a planned demonstration project in the UK waters.

Under the MoU, Global Maritime will provide transportation and installation (T&I) engineering services throughout the lifecycle of Entrion Wind’s planned UK demonstration project, from feasibility studies and front-end engineering design through execution, operations, and eventual decommissioning.

The partnership also covers the development of a generic T&I framework for the FRP technology and engineering support for future offshore wind projects in the UK.

“This agreement marks an important step toward delivering our first demonstration project in the U.K. and showcasing FRP technology as a scalable, cost-efficient foundation solution. Global Maritime brings decades of offshore engineering expertise and a strong presence in the U.K. supply chain. Their involvement will be instrumental as we move closer to our first deployment in the U.K. market,” said Eivind Johnsen, president of Entrion Wind.

The partnership is said to align with Entrion Wind’s strategic focus on the UK market, where the company is commissioning TGS 4C to provide a UK-specific report on offshore wind potential and preparing a labour and economic impact study on how the FRP technology can benefit local industries and employment.

The FRP monopile is designed to accelerate offshore wind deployment by extending the use of monopile foundations into water depths of up to 100 metres.

In July 2024, the company and the offshore wind developer Simply Blue Group announced they would jointly explore the feasibility of the Fully Restrained Platform monopile by examining the technical and economic viability of FRP technology in 60-to-80-metre waters and comparing it with other foundation alternatives.

A year later, Entrion Wind’s Top Mooring Assembly (TMA) monopile technology completed the Technology Qualification (TQ) process and received a formal Statement of Feasibility from DNV.

