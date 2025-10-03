Back to overview

DEME to Install Inter-Array Cables on New German Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
October 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has secured a contract for the transport and installation of inter-array cables on the 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, owned by RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent).

Source: DEME

Under the contract, the Belgian offshore construction specialist will transport and install a total of 124 kilometres of inter-array cables that will connect all 60 wind turbine foundations to the project’s offshore substation. The scope of work for DEME includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities.

The work will start towards the end of 2027, when DEME will deploy its cable installation vessel Living Stone, as well as additional supporting equipment.

The company said on 2 October that this was a “sizable” contract, which at DEME means a contract value between EUR 50 million and EUR 150 million.

Nordseecluster B is the second phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project in Germany, located some 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist.

The first phase, the 660 MW Nordseecluster A, is already under construction with foundation installation underway.

Related Article

Both phases will feature Vestas 15 MW wind turbines.

Installation of 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines on the first phase is expected to start in 2026, with Nordseecluster A beginning commercial operation in early 2027.

Wind turbine installation for the 900 MW Nordseecluster B is expected to commence in 2028, with commercial operation planned for the beginning of 2029.

Once completed, the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster is planned to generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million German households.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles