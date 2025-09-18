Back to overview

New Prysmian Cable Layer Closer to Launch as Hull Comes Together

Vessels
September 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group has completed the hull erection of its new cable laying vessel (CLV), bringing it closer to launch.

Source: Prysmian via LinkedIn

The DP3 Alessandro Volta will be equipped with three carousels for a total load capacity of 19,000 tonnes, with the system of tensioners able to sustain a maximum tension of 60 tonnes, and will be able to conduct the power cable lay in up to 1,500 metres of water depth.

According to Prysmian, the 192.8-metre-long CLV is built for the most challenging cable installation works and can be used on any kind of offshore projects, from shallow to deep waters, including cable burial with a wide range of tools.

The vessel is designed with an operation endurance of 90 days and a maximum speed above 16 knots. It offers accommodation for 130 people.

As for green credentials, Alessandro Volta will have a diesel generator ready for biodiesel blends, a high-voltage shore connection, and an energy storage system with 3 MW batteries.

Following the hull erection, the next milestone is the launching, the Italian firm noted.

“This is more than just a vessel, it’s a bold leap forward, designed to lead the future of cable-laying operations with unmatched precision, sustainability, and high performance,” Prysmian said. “Stay tuned as we prepare to bring the most advanced cable laying vessel in the market to life on the water!”

Prysmian announced at the end of 2023 that it was investing approximately EUR 350 million in two new CLVs to reinforce its submarine project execution capabilities, revealing that, like Leonardo da Vinci and Monna Lisa, it would be built by VARD.

The Norwegian ship designer and shipbuilder kicked off the construction of the cable-laying vessel in September 2024 at its shipyard in Tulcea, Romania. The vessel is scheduled to enter commercial operation in early 2027.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles