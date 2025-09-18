Elwind EU co-funding
ELWIND Taps Dutch Company for Grid Connection and Cable Route Study

September 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ELWIND, a joint Estonian-Latvian offshore wind project, has signed a contract with the Dutch company Haskoning to carry out a strategic cable and network configuration study for the planned offshore wind farm areas in both countries.

The study will be conducted by Haskoning, together with its subsidiary Pondera Consult and Latvian subcontractor Enviroprojekts.

Haskoning will conduct an assessment of potential grid connection points and cable routing options for the designated ELWIND offshore wind farm areas in both Estonia and Latvia.

In this study, ELWIND will consider the capacity of the transmission network at the connection points, identify viable grid connection locations and onshore areas for substations, and assess restrictions for cable placement to enable efficient cable routing, according to the project company.

It will also consider the capacity of the transmission network at the connection points, as well as existing information regarding potential routes, such as Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP), existing cable corridors, Natura 2000 areas, military zones, legal regulations, and other restrictions.

The outcomes of this study will inform the next design phases and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

This is not the first time that Haskoning and Pondera Consult will work on the project. The companies previously delivered the pre-feasibility study for the project in 2021.

The ELWIND project aims to develop offshore wind sites in Latvian and Estonian territories and establish the fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries. According to earlier information about the project, the ELWIND offshore wind farm will have a capacity of between 700 MW and 1,000 MW. 

