G-Tec Wins ELWIND Geophysical Survey Contract

August 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Belgium-headquartered G-Tec has won a contract to conduct a geophysical survey for ELWIND, the Estonian-Latvian cross-border offshore wind project.

The company, under a contract worth a little over EUR 3.6 million, will perform a geophysical survey and ground model development for the ELWIND offshore wind farm areas.

The objective of the survey is to enhance the understanding of the geological characteristics of the wind farm areas by collecting and analysing geophysical data and developing a ground model to determine the design and installation requirements for the project.

The ELWIND project aims to develop offshore wind sites in Latvian and Estonian territories and establish the fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries.

According to earlier information about the project, the ELWIND offshore wind farm will have a capacity of between 700 MW and 1,000 MW. The tender for the rights to develop the wind farms is expected to be launched in 2026, with the project expected to enter the construction phase in 2028 and be commissioned by 2030 at the earliest.

The Latvian Investment and Development Agency recently issued a call for tenders for a study for the development of the preliminary technical design (Pre-FEED), conceptual design and technical design (FEED) of the offshore wind farms.

