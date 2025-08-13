Back to overview

Latvia Seeks Pre-FEED Study Services for ELWIND Project

August 13, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Latvian Investment and Development Agency has issued a call for tenders for a study for the development of the preliminary technical design (Pre-FEED), conceptual design and technical design (FEED) of ELWIND offshore wind farms.

The tender is open until 8 September, and the estimated value of the contract is EUR 200,000.

The result of the study will primarily serve as direct input for completing the ongoing work by ELWIND on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the execution of offshore site investigations. The work is expected to take four months, which can be extended by up to 60 days per the contract, according to the notice published on 7 August.

The final report for pre-FEED will consist of, among other things, a complete review of all site-specific data available, investigation of suitable technologies, conceptual design alternatives of both ELWIND offshore wind farm areas, conceptual design of the selected foundation option(s), cable laying types and technologies, as well as conceptual design of the electrical infrastructure offshore and onshore, up to the grid connection options as identified by AST and Elering.

The ELWIND project aims to develop offshore wind sites in Latvian and Estonian territories and establish the fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries.

According to earlier information about the project, the ELWIND offshore wind farm will have a capacity of between 700 MW and 1,000 MW. The tender for the rights to develop the project is scheduled to be held in 2026, with the project expected to enter the construction phase in 2028 and be commissioned by 2030 at the earliest.

