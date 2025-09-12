Ireland Unveils National Plan for Offshore Wind Development

SSE Probing the Market for Arklow Bank 2
Planning & Permitting
September 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Irish government has published the National Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) for Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) proposal and accompanying Public Participation Statement (PPS), outlining plans to develop and manage offshore renewable resources along Ireland’s coast.

According to the government, the proposed National DMAP and PPS accelerate the country’s offshore renewable energy ambition via a plan-led framework guiding Ireland’s future development.

The documents set out information on the scope of the overall plan, timeframes, and the required steps in the development of the DMAP over the next two years. Public and stakeholder consultation on the proposal will take place over the course of 2026 and 2027.

The National DMAP is expected to be completed in 2027 and laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas for approval.

“This Proposal, along with the Public Participation Statement, sets out what we will do, and how we will ensure your voice is heard. The PPS will provide information for environmental and fisheries sectors as to how they, and indeed all stakeholders, can take part in the process,” said Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Climate, Energy, and the Environment.

The National DMAP for ORE will designate renewable energy sites around Ireland’s coast that are suitable for offshore wind development, including fixed-bottom, floating, and floating demonstration locations.

It builds on the South Coast DMAP for ORE, approved by the Oireachtas in October 2024. The first of four sites within the South Coast DMAP, Tonn Nua, is planned to be auctioned in November to procure 900 MW of capacity.

“The National Designated Maritime Area Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy supports our decarbonisation efforts and our offshore renewables ambition of 20GW by 2040. Having a single National DMAP for ORE in place to follow on from the Phase One projects and the South Coast DMAP for ORE published last year will provide greater certainty for our marine stakeholders and the renewables industry,” said O’Brien.

