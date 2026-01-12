Back to overview

Irish Regulator Publishes Competitive Maritime Area Consent Framework

January 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ireland’s Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) published a Competitive Maritime Area Consent (MAC) Framework to guide the allocation of rights for the development of offshore renewable energy projects.

The framework, released on 9 January, complements Ireland’s plan-led approach to offshore renewable energy development and stems from the Offshore Renewable Energy Future Framework Policy Statement 2024, which set targets for deployment from 2030 to 2050.

In November 2025, Ireland selected the developer for the 900 MW Tonn Nua area off the south coast, part of the spatial plan under the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP).

The new framework lays out processes and criteria for awarding MACs in designated maritime areas, including future sites in Maritime Areas B, C and D, and can also apply to national offshore wind DMAP zones.

The Irish government published the National DMAP proposal in September 2025. The national plan aims to formalise spatial planning for offshore renewables and support future consenting rounds in line with national targets.

The framework issued by MARA, developed with assistance from Baringa LLP and shaped by stakeholder consultation, allows the regulator to apply site-specific criteria and weightings for competitive allocation rounds.

The Competitive MAC Framework is designed to support efficient, transparent decision-making and align with industry priorities while meeting public policy objectives, including Ireland’s commitment to a 51 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 5 GW offshore wind grid connection target by the end of the decade, according to MARA.

“The publication of our Competitive MAC Framework represents an important milestone for offshore renewable energy in Ireland. It provides a transparent, flexible and robust approach to the allocation of Maritime Area Consents for offshore wind projects within DMAPs, supporting sustainable development while recognising the distinct characteristics of individual sites”, said Laura Brien, Chief Executive of MARA.

Engagement with stakeholders has been central to shaping this framework, and we are confident it will play a key role in enabling the delivery of offshore wind projects in line with Ireland’s climate ambitions.”

