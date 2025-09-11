HydePoint EnBW Subsea7
HydePoint, Subsea7 and EnBW Launch Offshore Hydrogen-Wind Study in Dutch North Sea

Power-to-X
September 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

HydePoint, Subsea7, and EnBW have launched a joint initiative to investigate the potential integration of offshore hydrogen production systems with offshore wind infrastructure in the Dutch North Sea.

This collaboration brings together complementary expertise to tackle one of the key challenges in offshore hydrogen production — driving down the levelized cost of hydrogen. By working together, HydePoint, EnBW, and Subsea7 will explore innovative solutions to help unlock the full potential of green hydrogen at scale,” said Stian Sande, Energy Transition Strategy Director at Subsea7.

The initiative will focus on advancing the technical and commercial understanding of offshore hydrogen platforms, exploring multiple deployment scenarios for semi-centralised hydrogen architectures within the Dutch North Sea.

Semi-centralised hydrogen production aims to combine the transport and installation benefits of modular eloctrolyser building blocks with the economies of scale of centralised electrolyser platforms.

“We look forward to this joint research, which we expect to advance the energy transition through hydrogen-based flexibility. With this project, we are supporting offshore wind integration in our home market of Germany as well as in the Netherlands, which are both at the forefront of offshore wind system integration,” said Tina Fuchs, Head of New Development Offshore Wind at EnBW.

In July 2023, EnBW and Subsea7 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study several offshore wind-powered hydrogen production concepts.

The partners said they would explore the technical and commercial elements of green offshore hydrogen production from both pilot and commercial-scale facilities, considering bottom-fixed and floating options.

