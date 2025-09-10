Ocergy floating wind platform
Ocergy’s Floating Platform Selected for Japan’s Offshore Wind Observation Project

Floating Wind
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

US-based Ocergy has been selected by Kyuden Mirai Energy Corporation as the floater provider for an offshore wind observation project being implemented under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) programme.

Ocergy floating wind platform
Source: Ocergy via LinkedIn

The floating wind project is being developed by Kyuden Mirai Energy, Kobe University, Rera Tech, and Cosmo Eco Power.

Ocergy’s OCG-data floating platform is said to enable Doppler LiDAR observations with land-equivalent accuracy in offshore conditions, a “critical breakthrough for accurate wind resource assessment“.

The project is scheduled to run for three years, from 2025 to 2027. It will demonstrate Ocergy’s technology at the Mutsu-Ogawara Offshore Wind Observation Test site in Aomori Prefecture.

The system combines low-motion OCG-data with motion reduction devices to achieve the high-precision wind measurements essential for floating offshore wind development.

“We are honored to have been selected by Kyuden Mirai Energy for this important project that contributes to Japan’s ambitious offshore wind goals. With Japan’s vast EEZ representing significant potential for floating offshore wind, accurate and cost-effective wind resource assessment is essential for floating offshore wind development in Japan,” said Dominique Roddier, Ocergy’s CEO.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

A few months ago, the Japanese government passed a bill that enables offshore wind projects to be built in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), beyond the 22-kilometre line of Japan’s territorial waters.

