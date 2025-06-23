Back to overview

Project to Demonstrate 15+ MW Turbine on Ocergy’s Floating Platform Kicks Off

June 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Reduced Commercial Risks with Demo of 15+ MW (RECORD15) joint industry project, which aims to install a latest generation turbine with a rated power over 15 MW on Ocergy’s floating platform in 2028, has been launched.

Ocergy floating platform
Source: Ocergy via LinkedIn

The Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for this pilot project was recently signed between Ocergy and three offshore wind developers: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Kyuden Mirai Energy, and TEPCO Renewable Power.

Ocergy’s platform, the turbine agnostic OCG-Wind, is a modular design supporting an optimised assembly process from pre-fabricated steel sub-assemblies, allowing serial production using today’s existing supply chain and infrastructure, said the company.

Over the years currently planned for the operational phase, the unit will be generating operational data used to opsimise maintenance plans for future commercial wind farms, while informing bankability models for commercial arrays, added Ocergy.

The OCG-Wind is a four-column semi-submersible floating platform designed for large wind turbines. The lightweight modular hull can be fabricated and assembled in a fully industrial manner, maximising the flexibility to use local and global supply chains, according to the firm.

In 2022, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Subsea 7, and Ørsted, awarded Ocergy with a pre-FEED foundation contract for its Salamander floating offshore wind project in Scotland. According to our previous news, the project will feature the company’s OCG-Wind foundation technology.

